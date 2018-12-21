No, the Federal Shutdown Will Not Cancel the Government Tracking Santa Claus

The National American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) will continue to perform one of its most important duties during the government shutdown—tracking Santa Claus’s whereabouts on Christmas Eve.

Since the 1950s, American aerospace defense teams have helped to monitor skies for aircraft and missiles over the United States and Canada. For the past 63 years, they have scanned American airspace on December 24 for a very important flying object—a sleigh powered by reindeer and piloted by a man in a red suit.

While some other government officials will be off duty during the government shutdown, NORAD determined that tracking Santa is an essential part of their duties. The organization confirmed on Twitter that it will continue to track Santa this year to ensure all Christmas gifts are delivered safely.

“In the event of a government shutdown, NORAD will continue with its 63-year tradition of NORAD Tracks Santa on Dec. 24,” NORAD wrote on Twitter. “Military personnel who conduct NORAD Tracks Santa are supported by approximately 1,500 volunteers who make the program possible each and every year.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Anyone who is interested in tracking Santa is invited to access NORAD’s website.

Santa Claus is on schedule to deliver all of his presents in time for Christmas morning.

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.