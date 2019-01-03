Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are slated to host the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6, taking the reins following Seth Meyers‘ turn in the spotlight last year. Both Oh and Samberg have had success at the Globes: Oh won a prize in 2006 for her performance as Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy, and Samberg took home a trophy in 2014 for his work in the series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. As it happens, Oh is also nominated this year for her role in the critically-acclaimed TV show Killing Eve, in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series: Drama category.

If she wins, Oh will join a starry but small lineup of entertainers who have snagged prizes during the same evening that they’re responsible for hosting the event itself. At the Golden Globes, bagging trophies as a host is a very rare occurrence: the Globes only made a practice of having hosts at all in the last decade, and only one of those has managed a same-evening win. It’s similarly unusual for Academy Awards hosts. The Emmys, meanwhile, has a better track record for nominated hosts. From Amy Poehler to Candice Bergen, here are the awards show hosts who won awards during the ceremony they hosted.

Amy Poehler

Actress Amy Poehler, winner of Best Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for "Parks and Recreation", posing at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Frank Trapper—Corbis via Getty Images

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey co-hosted the Golden Globes in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Poehler was nominated in 2012, 2013 and 2014 for her work in the beloved series Parks and Recreation — and finally won in 2014, taking home the trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series: Musical or Comedy. (Fey was also nominated for 30 Rock when she was hosting, and although she won three Golden Globes for the show, none of them were awarded during her hosting years.)

Candice Bergen

Actress Candice Bergen attends the 42nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 16, 1990 at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. Ron Galella, Ltd.—WireImage

In 1990, Candice Bergen co-hosted the Emmys with Jay Leno and Jane Pauley. She won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Murphy Brown.

Bruce Willis

Actor Bruce Willis attends the 39th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 20, 1987 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. Ron Galella, Ltd.—WireImage

Bruce Willis was the host of the 1987 Emmys, during which he took home the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, for Moonlighting.

Tom Selleck

Tom Selleck at the 36th Annual Emmy Awards with his winning trophy. Ron Galella, Ltd.—WireImage

When Tom Selleck hosted the Emmys in 1984, he also won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, for Magnum, P.I.

Mary Tyler Moore

Edward Asner, Betty White, Mary Tyler Moore and Ted Knight holding their Emmy Awards in the press room at the 28th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on May 17, 1976 at The Shubert Theatre in Los Angeles, California. ABC Photo Archives—ABC via Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore co-hosted the 1976 Emmys with John Denver and won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her self-titled show.

Bill Cosby

Winner of his first Emmy for "I Spy" is Bill Cosby, here being congratulated by his wife Camille at the Americana Hotel. New York Daily News Archive—NY Daily News via Getty Images

Bill Cosby and Danny Kaye were co-hosts for the Emmys in 1966, when Cosby also took home the prize for Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series, for I Spy. (Last September, Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for sexual assault.)

Don Knotts

Actor Don Knotts with his Emmy trophy at the 15th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. NBC—NBC via Getty Images

In 1963, Annette Funicello and Don Knotts co-hosted the Emmys. Knotts won that night for Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role by an Actor, for The Andy Griffith Show.

David Brinkley

Anchors with awards for The Huntley-Brinkley Report television show (1956-1970). Bettmann—Bettmann Archive

One of the 1962 Emmys hosts, David Brinkley, had a self-titled show that won a programming award that year.

Raymond Burr

The three top Emmy winners pose proudly with their trophies. (Left and right) Raymond Burr, Barbara Stanwyck, and Fred Astaire were honored by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for outstanding television shows. Bettmann—Bettmann Archive

Emmys host Raymond Burr won Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series in 1959, for Perry Mason.

Bob Hope

US entertainer Bob Hope shown in photo dated 20 March 1953 kissing the Oscar he received for Special Honors at the Academy Awards show in Hollywood. Joe Rustan—AFP/Getty Images

Bob Hope, a frequent Academy Awards host, received a number of honorary awards over the years, including one in 1940 and another in 1959 — which also happened to be years he hosted the Oscars.

David Niven

Actor David Niven holding his Best Actor Oscar for the film 'Separate Tables', at the 31st Academy Awards, Los Angeles, April 6th 1959. Archive Photos—Getty Images

One of a group of cohosts at the 1959 Oscars that included Bob Hope, Tony Randall, Mort Sahl, Laurence Olivier and Jerry Lewis, Niven took home the prize for Best Actor for his performance in Separate Tables, besting Sydney Poitier and Paul Newman that year.

