Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are slated to host the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6, taking the reins following Seth Meyers‘ turn in the spotlight last year. Both Oh and Samberg have had success at the Globes: Oh won a prize in 2006 for her performance as Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy, and Samberg took home a trophy in 2014 for his work in the series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. As it happens, Oh is also nominated this year for her role in the critically-acclaimed TV show Killing Eve, in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series: Drama category.
If she wins, Oh will join a starry but small lineup of entertainers who have snagged prizes during the same evening that they’re responsible for hosting the event itself. At the Golden Globes, bagging trophies as a host is a very rare occurrence: the Globes only made a practice of having hosts at all in the last decade, and only one of those has managed a same-evening win. It’s similarly unusual for Academy Awards hosts. The Emmys, meanwhile, has a better track record for nominated hosts. From Amy Poehler to Candice Bergen, here are the awards show hosts who won awards during the ceremony they hosted.
Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler and Tina Fey co-hosted the Golden Globes in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Poehler was nominated in 2012, 2013 and 2014 for her work in the beloved series Parks and Recreation — and finally won in 2014, taking home the trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series: Musical or Comedy. (Fey was also nominated for 30 Rock when she was hosting, and although she won three Golden Globes for the show, none of them were awarded during her hosting years.)
Candice Bergen
In 1990, Candice Bergen co-hosted the Emmys with Jay Leno and Jane Pauley. She won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Murphy Brown.
Bruce Willis
Bruce Willis was the host of the 1987 Emmys, during which he took home the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, for Moonlighting.
Tom Selleck
When Tom Selleck hosted the Emmys in 1984, he also won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, for Magnum, P.I.
Mary Tyler Moore
Mary Tyler Moore co-hosted the 1976 Emmys with John Denver and won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her self-titled show.
Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby and Danny Kaye were co-hosts for the Emmys in 1966, when Cosby also took home the prize for Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series, for I Spy. (Last September, Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for sexual assault.)
Don Knotts
In 1963, Annette Funicello and Don Knotts co-hosted the Emmys. Knotts won that night for Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role by an Actor, for The Andy Griffith Show.
David Brinkley
One of the 1962 Emmys hosts, David Brinkley, had a self-titled show that won a programming award that year.
Raymond Burr
Emmys host Raymond Burr won Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series in 1959, for Perry Mason.
Bob Hope
Bob Hope, a frequent Academy Awards host, received a number of honorary awards over the years, including one in 1940 and another in 1959 — which also happened to be years he hosted the Oscars.
David Niven
One of a group of cohosts at the 1959 Oscars that included Bob Hope, Tony Randall, Mort Sahl, Laurence Olivier and Jerry Lewis, Niven took home the prize for Best Actor for his performance in Separate Tables, besting Sydney Poitier and Paul Newman that year.