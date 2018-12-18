After gifting the world with her bestselling cookbook Cravings, Chrissy Teigen is testing whether her talent for creating appetizing menus also works on kids — specifically, her 2-year-old daughter Luna.

Teigen took to Twitter on Monday to voice her struggles with trying to find meals that Luna will eat. “I always came from the mindset of ‘eat what we serve or go to bed hungry’ but I’m officially owned by my toddler, struggling to make a *dinner* luna likes aside from spaghetti and fish sticks…. any ideas welcome!!”

She explained that she had even begun creating a personalized menu for her daughter to choose dinners from.

“I’m spending my days making a menu, cooking and plating every meal and taking pics so my DARLING ANGEL will eat something WHO HAVE I BECOME…I just love projects, she tweeted. “A binder of laminated photos with TODDLER FOOD on Peppa Pig plates. A MENU FOR MY DAUGHTER. I actually didn’t realize how insane this was til I started typing it.”

Teigen then revealed the menu —which includes beautifully plated options like grilled cheese, chicken spaghetti, and ham and cheese “Lunables” — on social media on Tuesday. “I made a restaurant for my 2 and a half year old,” she wrote.

