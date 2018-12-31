The end of the year could mean it’s a fine time to celebrate and get out of the kitchen by going out to restaurants open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

As you break out the party hats and those 2019 glasses, you might get overwhelmed thinking about feeding everyone for your New Year’s Eve party. Going out to a restaurant that is open over New Year’s Eve can simplify things if you’re not in the mood to create a whole feast. If you choose to spend the first day of the year treating yourself to a nice meal out instead of meal prepping, there are options.

But since it is the holidays, it might be hard to figure out what restaurants will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, that’s they’re all in one place here for you.

Here is a comprehensive list of restaurants open on New Year’s.

What restaurants are open on New Year’s Eve?

Chick-Fil-A will be open on New Year’s Eve from 6:30a.m. to 6p.m.

Arby’s will be open on New Year’s Eve until 10p.m.

Cracker Barrel will be open on New Year’s Eve during normal business hours 6a.m. to 10p.m.

Applebee’s will be open on New Year’s Eve nationwide though hours may vary.

Olive Garden will be open on New Year’s Eve regular hours except the Times Square location which will be hosting a special New Year’s Eve event.

Chili’s will be open on New Year’s Eve during regular business hours.

Maggiano’s Little Italy will be open on New Year’s Eve during regular business hours.

Panera Bread will be open on New Year’s Eve but closing hours may vary.

Red Lobster locations will be open on New Year’s Eve regular business hours expect the Times Square location which will close at 5p.m.

IHOP will be open on New Year’s Eve however hours may vary so please check your local restaurant.

Denny’s will be open on New Year’s Eve 24/7 across the nation.

Outback Steakhouse will be open on New Year’s Eve regular business hours.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill will be open on New Year’s Eve regular business hours.

Bonefish Grill will be open on New Year’s Eve regular business hours.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar will be open on New Year’s Eve regular business hours.

Chipotle will be open on New Year’s Eve until 8pm.

Buffalo Wild Wings will be open on New Year’s Eve however many will be closing between 10p.m. and 2a.m. so check your local restaurant.

Cheesecake Factory will be open on New Year’s Eve however, 65 locations will be open through midnight and offering complimentary champagne. And 82 other locations will be open until midnight without the toast while 51 locations will close at 11pm and one will close at 8pm. Make sure to check to check with your local restaurant for hours and perks.

Waffle House will be open on New Year’s Eve 24/7 across the nation.

P.F. Chang’s will be open on New Year’s Eve from 11a.m. to 9p.m. or until 10pm depending on location.

Boston Market will be open on New Year’s Eve from 11a.m. to 8p.m.

Fogo de Chão will be open on New Year’s Eve from 11a.m. to 11p.m.

California Pizza Kitchen will be open on New Year’s Eve regular business hours.

Bob Evans will be open on New Year’s Eve regular business hours with special offers after 3p.m.

Because they are franchised own businesses, please check local restaurants for all the restaurant below.

McDonald’s

Wendy’s

Sonic

Starbucks

Subway

Burger King

Taco Bell

Dunkin’ Donuts

KFC

Domino’s

Dairy Queen

TGI Fridays

Panda Express

Del Taco

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Christmas time Burak Karademir—Getty Images

What restaurants are open on New Year’s Day?

Chick-Fil-A will be open on New Year’s Day from 10:30a.m. to 6p.m.

Arby’s will open at 11a.m.

Cracker Barrel will be open on New Year’s Day normal business hours 6a.m. to 10p.m.

Applebee’s will be open on New Year’s Day nationwide though hours may vary.

Olive Garden will be open on New Year’s Day during regular hours.

Chili’s will be open on New Year’s Day, during regular business hours.

Maggiano’s Little Italy will be open regular business hours.

Panera Bread will be open on New Year’s Day, but opening hours may vary.

Red Lobster locations will be open on New Year’s Day during regular business hours.

IHOP will be open on New Year’s Day however hours may vary so please check your local restaurant.

Denny’s will be open on New Year’s Day 24 hours, seven days a week across the nation.

Outback Steakhouse will be open on New Year’s Day during regular business hours.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill will be open on New Year’s Day during regular business hours.

Bonefish Grill will be open on New Year’s Day during regular business hours.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar will be open on New Year’s Day regular business hours.

Chipotle will be open on New Year’s Day regular business hours.

Buffalo Wild Wings will be open on New Year’s Day regular business hours.

Cheesecake Factory will be open on New Year’s Day regular business hours.

Waffle House will be open on New Year’s Day 24/7 across the nation.

P.F. Chang’s will be open on New Year’s Day from 11a.m. to 9p.m. or until 10pm depending on location.

Boston Market will be open on New Year’s Day regular business hours.

Fogo de Chão will be open on New Year’s Day from 11a.m. to 10p.m.

California Pizza Kitchen will be open on New Year’s Day regular business hours.

Bob Evans will be open on New Year’s Day regular business hours with special offers after 3p.m.

Because they are franchised own businesses, please check local restaurants for all the restaurants below.

McDonald’s

Wendy’s

Sonic

Starbucks

Subway

Burger King

Taco Bell

Dunkin’ Donuts

KFC

Domino’s

Dairy Queen

TGI Fridays

Panda Express

Del Taco

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Contact us at editors@time.com.