One Way to Feel Fancy Is to Eat This $500 Brownie Covered in Gold
An overhead horizontal photograph of brownies.
DebbiSmirnof—Getty Images/iStockphoto
By Elaine Selna
3:45 PM EST

Now that the holiday season is upon us, while you are shopping for loved ones and trying to get them the perfect gift, it is also possible to treat yourself to something quite lavish: a brownie covered in gold.

Chef Jason Harley of Baby J’s Burgers has created this opulent dessert if you are willing to spend $500, reports Los Angeles KABC channel 7. If the price seems a bit high to you, evidently the reason is because Harley uses a Johnnie Walker Blue Label ganache to glaze the brownie and then places the 24-karat gold leaf on top to cover the whole treat.

This isn’t Harley’s first time serving the public some golden treats. In 2016, while working at Birdie in downtown Los Angeles where he served out a $100 donut that was covered in 24-karat gold.

Almost seems like a bargain compared to the brownie.

