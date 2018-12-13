Janet Jackson will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2019, which also includes Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Def Leppard, The Cure, Roxy Music, and the Zombies.

Jackson was nominated in October 2018 and was voted into the highly prestigious institution by over 1,000 international artists, including music industry professionals, historians and living inductees. This will be the second time that Nicks is being honored at the ceremony (she was inducted as part of Fleetwood Mac in 1998,) but the first time that she’ll be celebrated as a solo artist — making history as the only woman to be inducted into the Hall of Fame twice.

The 34th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on March 29, 2019 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and will be aired on HBO, as well as on a Sirius XM radio broadcast. Ticket information will be disclosed in January.

Jackson took to social media to share her excitement and gratitude at the honor.

