1 Teen Dead After Shooting at Indiana Middle School

A teenage suspect has died after a shooting at an Indiana middle school, police said.

The shooting took place at Dennis Intermediate School in Richmond, Ind. No other students were injured in the shooting, according to police.

Indiana State Police said the shooting resulted in the death of a teenage suspect. The suspect ran into the school following an incident that started away from the school, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Richmond Community Schools reported an active shooter situation on Twitter Thursday morning, and said all school buildings were put on lockdown. Dennis Intermediate Students will be dismissed for the day and reunited with their parents.

