President Trump Continues to Claim He Did Nothing Wrong With Illegal Hush-Money Payments

President Donald Trump continued to claim he did nothing wrong when he made illegal hush-money payments to two women who said they had affairs with him — even as federal prosecutors said at least one payment was made in coordination with his 2016 presidential campaign.

In a serious of tweets one day after Michael Cohen was sentenced to federal prison, Trump denied violating campaign finance laws and blamed his former longtime personal attorney for giving him bad legal advice.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in federal prison on Wednesday after he implicated Trump in the hush-money payment scandal. He pleaded guilty in August to two counts of campaign finance violations, tax evasion and making false financial statements, and said he worked at Trump’s direction to pay off former Playboy model Karen McDougal and adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep them quiet about their alleged affairs with Trump. Cohen said the payments were made to exert influence on the 2016 election.

Also on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said it reached a plea deal with American Media Inc., the parent company of the National Enquirer, which said it paid McDougal $150,000 “in concert with a candidate’s presidential campaign.” The National Enquirer had agreed to pay McDougal for her story about Trump prior to the 2016 election, but never published it.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

While AMI previously denied making the payment to kill a story that could cause damage to Trump, prosecutors said Wednesday that the company had admitted that “its principal purpose in making the payment was to suppress the woman’s story as to prevent it from influencing the election.”

Trump, who has denied the affairs with both women and called the payments “a simple private transaction,” continued to falsely claim that the payments had nothing to do with campaign finance. Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations in relation to the payments.

“Despite that many campaign lawyers have strongly stated that I did nothing wrong with respect to campaign finance laws, if they even apply, because this was not campaign finance,” he tweeted.

Trump said Cohen pleaded guilty on counts of campaign finance violation to “embarrass the president and get a much reduced prison sentence” — and was not an indication that anything illegal happened.

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.