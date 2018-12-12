Following her Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi became a near-instant meme when she walked out of the White House wearing a burnt orange, high neck peacoat and a pair of sunglasses.

Fans of the apparent power move were quick to throw their support behind Pelosi’s look, which exuded similar vibes as the 2016 viral photo of a sunglasses-wearing Hillary Clinton checking her phone on a plane, captured by TIME’s White House photographers.

“The only thing missing is an explosion behind #Pelosi as she puts on her sunglasses and walks away, like in the movies,” Twitter user Theresa Jennings wrote, adding the hashtag #NeverthelessShePersisted.

Pelosi also made waves on Monday with comments she made to Democrats after returning to the Capitol. “It’s like a manhood thing with him,” she said of Trump’s demand for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. “As if manhood could ever be associated with him. This wall thing.”

See some more reactions to Pelosi’s post-meeting look below.

