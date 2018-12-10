Steph Curry Says He Doesn't Think Man Went to the Moon

By Cady Lang
2:20 PM EST

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is giving Kyrie Irving some competition when it comes to being a player with a conspiracy theory in the NBA.

During an appearance with teammate Andre Iguodala on Vince Carter, Kent Bazemore and Annie Finberg’s Winging It podcast, the two-time league MVP revealed that he didn’t believe that man actually landed on the moon.

Curry initially asked the rest of the podcast: “We ever been to the moon?” Many others responded to the query with a resounding “nope.”

Curry then announced that he didn’t believe in the moon landing.

“They’re gonna come get us,” he said. “I don’t think so, either.”

Curry’s comments follow fellow NBA player Kyrie Irving’s multiple comments about the earth being flat, a comment he later retracted.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.

