Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in December 2018

Several movies, TV shows and original series are coming to Amazon Prime Video in December 2018. The second season of Emmy and Golden Globe-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel hits the streaming service on Dec. 5. Amazon is adding more to its original series in December with season one of Vanity Fair.
Also coming to Amazon Prime are the horror film Hereditary, political thriller All the President’s Men and Groundhog Day, among other classic and new movies.
See what’s coming to Amazon Prime in December 2018.
Here are the new Amazon Prime original series in December 2018
December 5
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 2
December 14
LOL: Last One Laughing: Season 1
December 21
Vanity Fair: Season 1
December 28
Niko and the Sword of Light: Season 2
Here are the TV shows new to Amazon Prime in December 2018
December 15
4 Blocks: Season 2
Life of Crime: Mini-series
Here are the movies coming to Amazon Prime in December 2018
December 1
A Clockwork Orange
A Fish Called Wanda
A Fistful of Dollars (Per un pugno di dollari)
All the President’s Men
Bad Girls from Mars
Because I Said So
Bestseller
Beverly Hills Vamp
Blue Hill Avenue
Boogie Nights
Bright Lights, Big City
Event Horizon
Gargoyle
Groundhog Day
Happily N’Ever After
Happily N’Ever After 2
Hitman’s Run
King of the Mountain
Line of Duty
Livin’ by the Gun
Margin Call
Mars Attacks!
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Ordinary People
Promised Land
Silent Tongue
Sleepover
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Black Stallion
The Dark Crystal
The Firm
The Game
The Godson
The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Trucks
Ulee’s Gold
Valkyrie
War
Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins
Wild Wild West
Windtalkers
December 7
Killers
Why Did I Get Married Too?
December 8
Before I Fall
Collide
December 16
Evan Almighty
December 19
A Most Wanted Man
December 21
Life Itself
December 25
Iron Man 2
December 27
Hereditary