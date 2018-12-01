Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in December 2018

Several movies, TV shows and original series are coming to Amazon Prime Video in December 2018. The second season of Emmy and Golden Globe-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel hits the streaming service on Dec. 5. Amazon is adding more to its original series in December with season one of Vanity Fair.

Also coming to Amazon Prime are the horror film Hereditary, political thriller All the President’s Men and Groundhog Day, among other classic and new movies.

See what’s coming to Amazon Prime in December 2018.

Here are the new Amazon Prime original series in December 2018

December 5

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 2

December 14

LOL: Last One Laughing: Season 1

December 21

Vanity Fair: Season 1

December 28

Niko and the Sword of Light: Season 2

Here are the TV shows new to Amazon Prime in December 2018

December 15

4 Blocks: Season 2

Life of Crime: Mini-series

Here are the movies coming to Amazon Prime in December 2018

December 1

A Clockwork Orange

A Fish Called Wanda

A Fistful of Dollars (Per un pugno di dollari)

All the President’s Men

Bad Girls from Mars

Because I Said So

Bestseller

Beverly Hills Vamp

Blue Hill Avenue

Boogie Nights

Bright Lights, Big City

Event Horizon

Gargoyle

Groundhog Day

Happily N’Ever After

Happily N’Ever After 2

Hitman’s Run

King of the Mountain

Line of Duty

Livin’ by the Gun

Margin Call

Mars Attacks!

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Ordinary People

Promised Land

Silent Tongue

Sleepover

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Black Stallion

The Dark Crystal

The Firm

The Game

The Godson

The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Trucks

Ulee’s Gold

Valkyrie

War

Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins

Wild Wild West

Windtalkers

December 7

Killers

Why Did I Get Married Too?

December 8

Before I Fall

Collide

December 16

Evan Almighty

December 19

A Most Wanted Man

December 21

Life Itself

December 25

Iron Man 2

December 27

Hereditary

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.