Leave it to Twitter to not only reunite a pair of apparent long-lost childhood best friends after being separated for over a decade, but to do so in just five hours.

Over the weekend, Twitter user @briannacry put out a call for the Internet to help her find a friend that she made while on a dinner cruise in Hawaii in 2006. The post, which included an adorable picture of the pair together, was captioned: “We were basically bestfriends for that night so I need y’all to help me find my bestfriend cause I miss her and I need to see how she’s doing now. Please retweet this so we can be reunited.”

Hours (and many retweets and likes) later, Twitter user @heii_tree posted a photo of herself holding a picture of her family on the cruise that night along with the message: “Heard you were looking for me~”.

As might be expected, the two women (and the collective Internet) were overjoyed at actually having found each other.

Many online were hopeful that this Internet reunion would culminate in a real-life one soon, which @heii_tree addressed.

But for now, the two seem to be able to correspond with each other just fine.

