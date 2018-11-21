These Are Google's Best Black Friday Deals

Whether you need a smartphone, smart TV, smart home assistant, or smart charger that turns your smartphone into a smart home assistant that can control your suddenly smart TV, Google’s Black Friday specials might have what you’re looking for.

Smart Home Assistants

Google’s entire Home line of smart home assistants is getting some serious discounts. The new $150 Google Home Hub is now $99, the original and customizable $130 Google Home is now $79, and the tiny $49 Google Home Mini is just $25. Even the bass-blasting $400 Google Home Max is $50 cheaper, making the $350 purchase a bit easier to stomach.

Chromecast Devices

Adding a Chromecast device to your existing home theater setup makes streaming from mobile apps and even your PC incredibly simple, and extends the world of Google Assistant past the realm of audio-only interaction. You can add a 4K-capable $69 Chromecast Ultra to your home for $49, or get the cheaper 1080p-friendly Chromecast for $25, saving yourself $10.

If you’re looking to connect your existing speakers to the Google Chromecast ecosystem, you can get the $35 Chromecast Audio for $15.

Chromebooks

If high-end Chromebooks are your cup of tea, you can slash $300 off Google’s year-old Pixelbook, though with the Pixel Slate coming soon, I’d hold off on this particular purchase unless you certain it’s right for you. Speaking of the Pixel Slate, which begins shipping in December, you can get three free months of YouTube TV if you purchase one before year’s end.

Pixel Smartphones

Google’s Pixel 3 was released only a few months ago, but already it’s getting a pretty decent discount. You can save $150 when purchasing the $800 Pixel 3, and $200 when buying the larger $900 Pixel 3 XL. Each runs the latest version of Android straight from the source and has an amazing camera, so you’ll probably be glad you got one just in time for the holidays.

You’ll probably want some wireless headphones to go with your new smartphone, so you should consider Google’s $160 Pixel Buds, especially since you can get a pair for $50 less.

Write to Patrick Lucas Austin at patrick.austin@time.com.