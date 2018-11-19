Chicago Police Officer Among 4 Injured in Shooting at Mercy Hospital, Police Say

Four people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a Chicago hospital Monday.

Police said the gunman died following the shooting at Mercy Hospital on the city’s South Side. They did not say whether the gunman took his own life or was killed by police, the Associated Press reports.

A Chicago police officer and Mercy Hospital employee are among the four people who were injured.

Police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi told the AP that the four people shot were in critical condition. He tweeted earlier that the police offer who was shot was in critical condition.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. Police searched through Mercy Hospital Monday evening.

TV footage from the hospital showed people leaving the area with their arms up.

