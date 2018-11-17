Former Vice President Joe Biden’s family has a furry new addition.

Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden adopted a 10-month-old German Shepherd from the Delaware Humane Association (DHA) on Saturday, after fostering him for several months. The pup’s name is Major.

DHA posted about the lucky dog on their Facebook page as the Bidens took him to his new “forever home.”

“Today is Major’s lucky day! Not only did Major find his forever home, but he got adopted by Vice President Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden!” the post said. “The Bidens have gotten to know Major while fostering him and are now ready to make the adoption official. Best of luck and thank you for being one of our Friends for life!”

According to DHA, Major is from a litter of German Shepherd pups that were given up for adoption and are currently “not doing well at all.”

“Once we posted about them… Joe Biden caught wind of them and reached out immediately. The rest is history!” DHA said.

The Bidens are proud owners of another German Shepherd named Champ.

In a statement, the Bidens thanked the shelter for their help finding dogs permanent homes.

“We are so happy to welcome Major to the Biden family, and we are grateful to the Delaware Humane Association for their work in finding forever homes for Major and countless other animals,” the statement read.

Write to Gina Martinez at gina.martinez@timeinc.com.