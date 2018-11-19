The 3 Books Melinda Gates Thinks All Kids Should Read

From classic picks to more modern releases, children’s books are essential for young readers to make sense of the world around them. As a mother of three and a big reader herself, Melinda Gates understands the importance of exposing children to books. She and husband Bill Gates have always been open about their love of literature, often making reading recommendations.

The philanthropist is now helping even more children discover the power of reading as she joins the “Great Minds” edition of Literati, a subscription children’s book club. Gates, along with several other leaders, will be personally choosing books and sharing notes to Literati subscribers. Here, three books that Melinda Gates thinks all children should read.

Beautiful Oops! Barney Saltzberg

This pop-up book teaches children the value of making mistakes. By encouraging readers to look through the different 3-D flaps of the book, Beautiful Oops! celebrates all the possibilities that come from making a misstep: a spill can inspire you to draw a crazy animal, and you can transform a tear into the mouth of an alligator. As Gates told Literati, Saltzberg’s book empowers children to think differently when things don’t go as planned. “Instead of getting upset when you make mistakes, try to see them as a chance to create something as special and unique as you are,” she said.

Available on Amazon

Rosie Revere, Engineer, Andrea Beaty (Author), David Roberts (Illustrator)

Rosie has a way of seeing the possibilities in what others often overlook — and all she has ever wanted is to become an engineer. During the day Rosie keeps her inspirations to herself, but at night she creates all kinds of inventions, from helium pants to hot dog dispensers. One day, Rosie’s great-great-aunt Rose comes to visit and teaches Rosie that she should embrace her creations, even if there is a chance they might fail. “Take it from Rosie: Don’t let anything stop you from building the things you dream up!” Gates told Literati.

Available on Amazon

Guess How Much I Love You, Sam McBratney (Author) Anita Jeram (Illustrator)

In Guess How Much I Love You, Little Nutbrown Hare is determined to show his father how much he loves him. But Big Nutbrown Hare loves his son even more. The two go back and forth explaining just how big and wide their love for one another is, demonstrating the power of love between a parent and child. Gates told Literati that this classic book asks young readers, “How much are you loved? More than a hop, a handstand, and trip to the moon and back.”

Available on Amazon

Write to Annabel Gutterman at annabel.gutterman@time.com.