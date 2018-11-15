Monopoly, the timeless game about owning property, has a new edition targeting the people infamous for their inability to do so: Millennials.

Hasbro, the maker of the board game, has unveiled a new edition called Monopoly for Millennials, a twist on the original apparently targeted at the generation of people born between 1981-1996.

On the cover of new edition, Rich Uncle Pennybags dons earphones, sunglasses, and a “participation” medal while taking a selfie. Below, the game’s tagline reads: “Forget real estate. You can’t afford it anyway.”

“Money doesn’t always buy a great time, but experiences, whether they’re good — or weird — last forever,” reads the game’s description. So rather than collect cash and real estate, as in traditional versions, players collect experiences such as dining at a vegan bistro or doing a meditation retreat—or simply staying in their parents’ basement.

“Adulting is hard. You deserve a break from the rat race!” the blurb adds. Game pieces include a crying emoji and a hashtag.

But the game has drawn mixed reactions. Many millennials are offended while others find it hilarious and jeer at any negative reaction as a classic instance of millennials being coddled.

Others find the jokes overdone and point to the massive levels of student debt burdening many young adults.

Hasbro stood by its decision to make the game, saying that some of its staff were millennials, according to a statement given to Fortune.

“We created Monopoly for Millennials to provide fans with a lighthearted game that allows Millennials to take a break from real life and laugh at the relatable experiences and labels that can sometimes be placed on them … Whether you are a lifestyle vlogger, emoji lover or you make your ‘side hustle’ selling vegan candles, Monopoly for Millennials is for you!”

The game is available at Walmart for $19.82.

