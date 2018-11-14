Lady Gaga lent a helping hand to victims of the devastating Malibu wildfires when she visited an American Red Cross shelter on Tuesday, which was also World Kindness Day.

The A Star Is Born actress passed out pizza, coffee, and gift cards to those who had just lost everything in the fires. In a post on her Instagram stories, Gaga encouraged her followers to help others as well: “All we have is each other,” she wrote. “Kindness makes the world go round.”

Gaga herself was evacuated from her home due to the Woolsey Canyon fire earlier in the week; celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Neil Young were among the hundreds of people who lost their homes in the fire that raged through Malibu. The Southern California blazes have resulted in at least two deaths and have reportedly destroyed 435 homes and structures.

Gaga also took time to thank those who were helping the victims firsthand via a post on her Instagram.

“Thank you to all our fire fighters and police & first responders for risking your lives to keep us safe,” she wrote. “We love you.”

