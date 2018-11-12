Here's How to Help the Victims As Wildfires Rage Across California

Wildfires sweeping California have now killed at least 31 people, according to officials, while more than 200 others remain missing.

The Woolsey Fire, in the south of the state, has killed two people, while the Camp Fire in the north has killed 29, making it the joint deadliest fire on record in California, along with the 1933 Griffith Park Fire in Los Angeles.

The Woolsey Fire and Camp Fire have also burnt a large number of homes and other structures. About 250,000 people have been forced from their homes by the various wildfires across the state, the Associated Press reports.

Trying to find a way to help those who have lost their homes or are in need of temporary assistance? There are a number of charities working to support relief efforts as the fires continue to rage.

Be sure to check each organization’s credibility; fraudsters and scammers are notorious for taking advantage of the charitably-minded during natural disasters. Charity Navigator, an organization that evaluates charities, has a page that includes the names of reputable charities.

How to Donate to California Wildfire Victims

The California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund “supports intermediate and long-term recovery efforts for major California wildfires, as well as preparedness efforts.”

The Red Cross “is providing both shelter and emotional support for evacuees. You can visit RedCross.org, or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make an automatic $10 donation.”

Direct Relief “is providing N-95 masks, medicine, and other resources to healthcare agencies and first responders in wildfire-affected communities across California.”

The Salvation Army is providing meals in local churches, fairgrounds and a community college to those affected by the wildfires.

The North Valley Community Foundation, a non-profit in Chico, is raising money to help organizations sheltering evacuees of the Camp Fire.

How to Help California Wildfire Victims Find Housing

Airbnb is encouraging its hosts with homes located near impacted areas to house displaced residents and relief workers for free until Nov. 29. You can sign up to open your home (or find a home to stay in) here.

