Sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina are responding to reports of an active shooter at Topsail High School about 20 miles north of Wilmington.

Pender County Schools confirmed the reports of the shooter and said the district is “taking all precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

An emergency dispatcher with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office tells TIME that multiple units are on scene at the school as of 7 a.m. Friday.

“It’s extremely busy right now. All of our units are trying to take this person into custody,” the dispatcher said.

Capt. James Rowell, of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, said there were no injuries reported so far, according to local media WWAY-TV in Wilmington.

