Actor Alec Baldwin has been arrested after allegedly punching a man after arguing about a parking spot, according to the New York City Police Department.

Baldwin was arrested about 2 p.m. Friday near 28 E. 10th St. in Manhattan’s West Village and is being held at the NYPD’s Sixth Precinct.

Assault charges are pending, police say. A police spokesperson did not know if the victim was seriously injured in the incident.

Baldwin was arrested in May 2014 after allegedly arguing with police about riding his bike the wrong way down Fifth Avenue.

President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Baldwin’s recurring portrayal of him on Saturday Night Live, and called the show unfunny and boring. Last month, Baldwin called on the public to “overthrow” Trump’s administration.

After learning about Baldwin’s arrest Friday, Trump reportedly told journalists, “I wish him luck.”

