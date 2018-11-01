Guns in America: 12 Participants From TIME Cover React to Pittsburgh Shooting and Mural Spray Painting

We asked participants in TIME and JR’s “Guns in America” project to react to the Pittsburgh shooting and to the spray painted “11” on the “Guns in America” mural in New York City. Here’s some of what they had to say:
Gabrielle Giffords, former U.S. Representative; co-founder, Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence
Mollie Davis, student activist
Dr. Michael Foreman, trauma surgeon
Gabriella Hoffman, media strategist and Resurgent writer
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D., Ca.)
Kyleanne Hunter, Vice president of programs, Brady Campaign & Center to Prevent Gun Violence
“As a Marine officer, I fought around the world to stop violent hate. The easy access to guns in this country has made already vile hate deadly. Every time an American kills another American we do the enemy’s job for them. With a week to the election it is incumbent on all of us to elect candidates that make gun violence prevention a priority. “