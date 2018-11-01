Airline Worker Falls Asleep in Plane Cargo Hold in Kansas City, Wakes Up in Chicago

An airline worker fell asleep in the cargo hold of an American Airlines flight at the Kansas City International Airport and woke up in Chicago.

American said the male worker, who was not identified, is an employee of Piedmont Airlines who “inadvertently” fell asleep in the forward cargo hold of a Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The flight then took off with the worker still in the cargo hold, which was heated and pressurized, according to a statement from American Airlines.

After a little more than an hour, the flight landed at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, where the employee was found. He was not injured during the flight.

“Our top priority is ensuring the well-being of the Piedmont employee. He did not request any medical attention upon arrival in Chicago, and we are grateful that he did not sustain any injuries,” the airline said. “The American team is very concerned about this serious situation, and we are reviewing what transpired with our Piedmont and Kansas City colleagues.”

