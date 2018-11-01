Man Wearing Scream Mask Shoots 2 in New York City After Halloween

A man wearing a Scream mask shot two people in New York City just hours after Halloween.

The man, who was wearing a ghostly mask from the horror movie Scream and a green jacket, shot a 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman in the Washington Heights neighborhood in Manhattan, the New York Police Department says. The shooting occurred around 1:58 a.m. Thursday.

The male victim sustained injuries to his groin, leg and chest and was taken to Harlem Hospital. The female victim was injured in the torso and taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. Both were reported to be in stable condition.

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.