Boys Rescued From Thai Cave Attend a Manchester United Match

The 12 young soccer players whose rescue from a Thai cave in July captured an international spotlight attended a Manchester United match and met several of the players this weekend.

The boys hugged United manager José Mourhino and took pictures with soccer stars Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera on Saturday. They also watched a Manchester vs Everton match with directors’ box seats on Sunday, the Guardian reports.

Aged between 11 and 17, the Wild Boars were invited to the U.K. after their miraculous rescue from a cave in northern Thailand where they and their coach were stuck. It took 18 days for an international team of divers to find and free all members of the youth soccer team after flooding trapped them deep inside the long and complicated Tham Luang cave.

After the boys reached safety, Manchester player Kyle Walker tweeted that he wanted to send them shirts:

Since recuperating from their harrowing ordeal, the boys have received invitations from around the world. They appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ show in October and visited Argentina for the Youth Olympic Games.