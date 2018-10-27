Pittsburgh officials have confirmed multiple casualties and three officers shot after a gunman opened fire at a synagogue Saturday morning.

The shooting took place at the Tree of Life Synagogue, located at Wilkens Avenue and Shady Avenue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of the city.

Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed that there was an active shooter and alerted residents to avoid the Wilkins and Shady area.

In a short briefing, police said the suspect is in custody and confirmed multiple casualties inside the synagogue. Police said three officers were shot without giving details on their condition.

Michael Eisenberg, the past president of the Tree of Life Synagogue, told KDKA-TV that the synagogue has never had threats or security concerns

“I’ve always had a very watchful eye because of what’s going on in the current climate, with the mail bombings… our security was that nobody has ever tried.

“Because like most other religious places we have an open door.”

Eisenberg said that the synagogue installed new doors so that people could exit more quickly following advice from homeland security officials. He said at least one person was able to escape the building because of those doors.

Jonathan Greenblat, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, which tracks and advocates against Anti-Semitism, said that the shooting was an anti-Semitic attack that targeted Jews on a Saturday morning when they would have been there for religious services.

“We will work together with communities across the country to push back on prejudice wherever it appears,” he tweeted.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf was seen outside Tree of Life shortly after the shooting and said that his office was working with first responders at the scene.

President Donald Trump tweeted that he offered Federal government support to Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Governor Tom Wolf and that he plans to make a statement soon.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted his prayers for the victims and their families.

This story is developing…