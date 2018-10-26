It’s been well over three years since Beirut, an indie rock group known for experimental instrument use and a retro sound, released any new music. “Gallipoli,” the first song off their upcoming album of the same name, suggests their signature style hasn’t changed. In fact, Beirut might even be getting weirder: the bulk of the four-minute track is made up of vocal-free instrumentation, blaring brass and bouncing drums that sound just a bit fuzzy and distorted, like the tune is coming through an old radio, before opening up into a sunny march. That texture — of warmth and history — echoes throughout Zach Condon’s lyrics, too. The song was written after a visit to the Italian town after which it’s named, and its evocative sense of place is a promise of what’s to come.