Meghan Markle Had a Very Relatable Fashion Moment

On Thursday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry touched down in Tonga on the tenth day of their whirlwind 16-day royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. Wearing a cherry-red dress as she stepped out of the plane at the Nuku’alofa airport, the Duchess of Sussex looked chipper while waving to the assembled welcoming crowd. But sharp-eyed fans noticed one tiny fashion faux pas in her otherwise tasteful dress-and-heels ensemble: a merchandise tag still hanging from the hem of her Self Portrait dress.

In the midst of her stacked travel schedule, which involves numerous outfit changes daily in between events like delivering speeches on the importance of education for girls and visiting local markets, Markle can be forgiven for forgetting to clip the tag. After all, as one of the most-watched women in the world, she’s constantly having to pull out brand-new looks for each event while on the road. We can only imagine the complexity of her luggage situation. And who among us hasn’t forgotten to remove a tag before heading out the door, even without the pressure of being a royal fashion icon?

Markle later changed into a white gown for a state dinner with the the King and Queen of Tonga — and for that ensemble, no errant tags were spotted lingering anywhere on her outfit.