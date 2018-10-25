Cathay Pacific Says Data Breach Exposed Personal Information of 9.4 Million Passengers
A Boeing 777-367(ER) passenger plane belonging to the Cathay Pacific taking off at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, Hong Kong on Aug. 08 2018.
Marcio Rodrigo Machado—S3studio/Getty Images
By Casey Quackenbush
3:45 AM EDT

Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific said Wednesday that a data breach exposed personal information of up to 9.4 million passengers, but said it had no evidence that any of the data had been misused.

Cathay confirmed the breach while investigating an earlier discovery that data had been compromised, Reuters reports. The announcement follows a string of breaches at other major carriers, including Delta, Boeing and British Airways.

Flight systems and safety were not affected by the breach, the company said, as the IT systems affected were wholly separate from operational equipment.

Information accessed without authorization includes about 860,000 passport numbers and 403 expired credit card numbers, Cathay said. Other information likes names, nationalities, dates of birth, phone numbers, emails and addresses were also leaked, but passwords were not affected.

“We are very sorry for any concern this data security event may cause our passengers,” Cathay Pacific Chief Executive Rupert Hogg said in a statement.

“We acted immediately to contain the event, commence a thorough investigation with the assistance of a leading cybersecurity firm, and to further strengthen our IT security measures,” he continued.

Cathay is contacting affected passengers to assist with data protection, according to the statement.

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE