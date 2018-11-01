Here’s What’s New on Amazon Prime in November 2018

A number of new movies, original shows and TV programs are coming to Amazon Prime in November 2018. The streaming service is going head-to-head with Netflix as it continues to produce new original series. This month, the first season of Homecoming, which stars Julia Roberts, will be available on Nov. 2, marking the movie star’s foray into dramatic television.

Amazon Prime video also offers popular film titles this month, including Alice and Die Another Day. And, with new additions My Girl andTerms of Endearment, there is certainly no shortage of romantic films to cozy up with as winter looms.

Here are the TV shows and movies that are new on Amazon Prime in November 2018.

Here are the new Amazon Prime original series in November 2018

Julia Roberts in 'Homecoming' (2018). Amazon

November 2

Homecoming: Season 1

November 9

Beat: Season 1

Little Big Awesome: Season 1

Patriot: Season 2

November 16

Gymkhana Files: Season 1

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny: Season 1

November 20

Pete the Cat: A Very Groovy Christmas

Creative Galaxy: Arty’s Holiday Masterpiece

November 30

Inside Jokes: Season 1

TBD

Mirazapur: Season 1

Here are the TV shows new on Amazon Prime in November 2018

Cast of The Expanse at Comic-Con (Thomas Jane, Steven Strait, Cas Anvar, Florence Faivre, Wes Chatham, Athena Karkanis and Dominique Tipper) in San Diego, Calif., on July 23, 2016. Rob Latour—REX/Shutterstock

November 15

The Expanse: Season 3

November 20

Little Women: Season 1

Here are the movies new on Amazon Prime in November 2018

Macaulay Culkin and Anna Chlumsky in 'My Girl' (1991). Moviestore—REX/Shutterstock

November 1

21

2001 Maniacs

Alice

Assault on Precinct 13

Candyman: Day of the Dead

Child’s Play

Christmas with the Kranks

Cruel Intentions

De-Lovely

Desperate Hours

Die Another Day

Duck, You Sucker (A Fistful of Dynamite)

Excalibur

Guns of the Magnificent Seven

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

Jacob’s Ladder

Leaving Las Vegas

Like Water

Little Man Tate

Little Odessa

Lord of War

Made

Making Contact (Joey)

Michael Clayton

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Mulholland Falls

My Girl

Terms of Endearment

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

The Adventures of Tintin

The Birdcage

The Living Daylights

The Magnificent Seven Ride!

The Mexican

The Motorcycle Diaries (Diarios de motocicleta)

The Red Violin (Le violon rouge)

The World Is Not Enough

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

Weird Science

November 2

Wonder

November 3

Kick-Ass

November 10

The Children Act

November 15

Gotti

November 16

Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams

November 17

McQueen

Siberia

November 18

Condemned

November 21

Box of Moon Light

Loving Pablo

November 22

Wild Kratts: Creatures of the Deep Sea

November 24

Downsizing

November 29

Harry Brown

November 30

Sleepless

