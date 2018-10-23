Beyoncé confirmed she was the real MVP of fall fashion (and, to be honest, probably everything else) when she blessed the world by dropping some new Instagram photos, including an achingly cool shoot on a basketball court.

In the shots, Beyoncé sports a black, double-breasted style dress blazer with dramatic, puffy bell sleeves and pearl embellishments. She finished off the look with black and pink jeweled mules with a chunky heel, a pair of dramatic graphic earrings, and a sleek hairdo with a single braid to finish it off. While Queen Bey’s look may not have been the most practical for hitting three-pointers, there’s no denying that her fierce sense of style went hard in the paint.

The Lemonade artist just wrapped up her On the Run II tour with husband Jay Z earlier this month. See Beyoncé in all of her autumnal sartorial glory in the Instagram posts below.