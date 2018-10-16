Rapper Eminem took his music to new heights — literally — when he performed his song “Venom” from the top of the Empire State Building during a special segment of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The clip was a part of Kimmel’s special show in Brooklyn and was shot using a Google Pixel 3 camera; in the footage, Eminem raps against a light show on the observation deck of the towering New York City landmark and has a hilarious exchange with longtime Kimmel associate Guillermo in the elevator up to the deck.

The choice to film at the Empire State Building is apropos when you consider that “Venom” is the theme song for the new Marvel movie about the antihero of the same name. The song appears on the movie’s soundtrack, but can also be found on Eminem’s recent surprise album, Kamikaze.

Watch Eminem’s full performance of “Venom” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Brooklyn below.