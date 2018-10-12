Sarah Ferguson's Royal Wedding Hat Is Ready For Takeoff

While most ogled at the grand display of love during the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at Windsor on Friday, some were side-tracked by the mother of the bride Sarah Ferguson.

The Duchess of York arrived at Sts George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle with her other daughter, Princess Beatrice, in a perfectly tailored emerald dress by Emma Louise Design, a local Windsor company.

But the statement piece of her ensemble was truly her matching green hat complete with a gold ribbon which flared out at the back.

The high winds in Windsor meant Fergie, like many attendees, clutched onto her show-stopping head piece for dear life, though many thought it may jet off for different reasons — it resembled a snitch from the famous Harry Potter series.

BBC Three captioned a photo of Fergie on Twitter as “When you’ve got a #RoyalWedding at 11 but Harry Potter has to catch you to win a Quidditch match at 2”. Naturally, Twitter followed suit, comparing her hat to all that takes flight.