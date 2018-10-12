Hurricane Michael Death Toll Rises to 11 After 5 Killed in Virginia

The death toll from Hurricane Michael has risen to 11 after five people were killed in Virginia Thursday – proving that it remained dangerous long after it made landfall.

Five people were confirmed killed in storm-related deaths, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management said in an update on the hurricane Friday morning. At least 520,000 people were left without power and 1,200 roads were closed due to the storm.

Michael had been downgraded to a Tropical Storm by the time is hit Virginia.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Washington Post reports that four of the people who died in Virginia were swept away in floodwaters. The fifth was a firefighter who died in a crash along a highway.

The five deaths in Virginia bring the total fatalities from Hurricane Michael to 11. The storm, which has moved off the coast and into the Atlantic Ocean, killed four people in Gadsden County, Florida. An 11-year-old girl died in southwest Georgia due to strong winds from the hurricane, while a 38-year-old man in North Carolina died after a tree fell on his moving car.