Africa's Youngest Billionaire Was Abducted in Tanzania
Tanzanian businessman Mohammed Dewji sits in his office in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on April 23, 2015.
Khalfan Said Hassan—AFP/Getty Images
By Casey Quackenbush
5:38 AM EDT

Africa’s youngest billionaire was abducted by masked gunmen outside a hotel in Tanzania’s main city of Dar Es Salaam on Thursday, BBC reports.

Authorities have arrested three gunmen, including two foreign nationals, in connection with the kidnapping of Mohammed Dewji.

“Initial information indicates he was kidnapped by whites traveling in two vehicles. This kind of incident is new here,” said regional governor Paul Makonda.

Dewji was on his reportedly way to his routine morning workout at the hotel’s gym when he was abducted.

According to Forbes, the 43-year-old is worth $1.5 billion and is Tanzania’s only billionaire.

Dewji is the CEO of METL, a Tanzanian conglomerate founded by his father in the 1970s. He is also the primary shareholder in the Dar es Salaam-based football club, Simba.

Born in Tanzania, Dewji studied at Georgetown University and served as a member of parliament for his home town of Singida from 2005 to 2015.

The motive for the kidnapping remains unclear.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE