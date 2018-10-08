George W. Bush’s daughter, Barbara Pierce Bush, made sure to pay tribute to her late grandmother and namesake, Barbara Bush, while tying the knot with her fiancé, screenwriter Craig Coyne, on Sunday.

The former first daughter wore a bracelet that had belonged to her grandmother, who died in April at the age of 92, for the ceremony at the Bush family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine. “It’s really sweet. The ‘something borrowed’ that I’m wearing is this bracelet that my grandfather gave to my grandmother on their 70th anniversary,” Barbara told PEOPLE.

The ceremony was a secret and intimate affair that was attended by only 20 family members, including Barbara’s father and mother, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, Barbara’s grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, and Barbara’s twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager.