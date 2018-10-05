A U.S. Service Member Has Been Killed in Afghanistan

An American service member was killed in Afghanistan Thursday.

The deceased service member was in Afghanistan as part of the NATO Resolute Support mission, and the incident that led to the service member’s death is under investigation. In accordance with military policy, no further details on the deceased will be available until the next of kin has been notified.

“We mourn and honor the sacrifice of our service member,” NATO Resolute Support and U.S. Forces-Afghanistan Commanding General Scott Miller said in a statement, adding that the mission remains “committed.”

Eight American military service members have been killed and 76 others wounded in Afghanistan this year, according to an analysis by the Defense Casualty Analysis System.

The NATO mission was launched in December 2014 as the U.S. began to scale back its commitment to the war in Afghanistan. The mission focuses on providing training and support to Afghan national security forces, and involves efforts from dozens of NATO allies and partner countries.

One U.S. service member was killed and another wounded in an apparent insider attack on the mission forces last month in eastern Afghanistan, the Associated Press reported.