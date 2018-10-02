She’s back at it — and in the garden. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is off on an outdoorsy adventure for her first big public solo engagement since giving birth to Prince Louis on April 23, ending her maternity leave with a day of hanging out with kids in a London field center.

Kate Middleton popped by Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden on Tuesday, a center where children can go to get involved in the environment. She helped out with some gardening, made leaf crowns and listened to story time with the kids. Seems like a pretty good way to spend a crisp fall day, during which she layered up in appropriately green attire and some sturdy boots for the adventure. The Sayers Croft Trust is an outdoors education charity that involves locals, particularly children, “in the enjoyment and care of the environment.”

As could be expected, the children Middleton hung out with were eager to have her attention, producing some adorable moments — from one girl downing her drink in a surprising fashion, to another assisting her in selecting leaves for an autumnally-appropriate leaf crown. And Middleton proved she’s just fine digging in and getting her hands dirty, joining in what the Kensington Palace Twitter account called a “minibeast hunt” to check out some neat bugs. See: even royals like bugs!