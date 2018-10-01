Donald Trump Jr., said the fallout over the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has made him more concerned for his sons than for his daughters.

“I’ve got boys and I’ve got girls, and when I see what’s going on right now, it’s scary for all things,” Trump Jr. said in an interview with DailyMail TV that will air Monday and Tuesday.

Asked who he is “scared most for” — his sons or his daughters — Trump Jr. said, “right now, I’d say my sons.” President Donald Trump’s oldest child has three sons and two daughters with his estranged wife, Vanessa.

Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week that Kavanaugh had held her down on a bed, covered her mouth and tried to remove her clothes at a high-school party. Two more women have also accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, but he has denied all the allegations. The Senate hearings became a national moment, especially for women and for victims of sexual assault, many of whom related personally to Ford’s story and rallied behind her. The FBI is now investigating the claims against Kavanaugh before his nomination is brought to a vote.

Trump Jr.’s comments echoed the sentiments of his father, who said last week that the Kavanaugh accusations set a “very, very dangerous standard for our country.” “You’re guilty until proven innocent,” the President said, calling the Kavanaugh accusations a “Democratic con game”

During his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Kavanaugh condemned the accusations as “a calculated and orchestrated political hit, fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election.”

In his interview with DailyMail TV, Trump Jr., also criticized Ford’s allegation as “so obviously political.”

“The other problem is that for the people who are real victims of these things, when it is so obviously political in cases like this, it really diminishes the real claims,” Trump Jr. said.