Democrats Walk Out in Protest as Senate Committee Looks Set to Vote for Kavanaugh

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is expected to pass a key Senate committee vote Friday after undecided Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake announced moments before a morning Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that he will support President Donald Trump’s pick.

The Senate Judiciary Committee scheduled a 1:30 p.m. vote Friday afternoon on Kavanaugh’s nomination just one day after a marathon hearing that featured the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford accusing him of sexual assault and his own fiery response.

The decision to schedule the afternoon vote passed 11-8 with all Republican members of the committee in favor and Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Sen. Kamala Harris of California refusing to vote out of frustration with the process. As soon as the vote was completed, Harris left the room, along wth Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono.

Once the afternoon vote on Kavanaugh was scheduled, Harris, Blumenthal and Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii walked out of the room. As the Democrats exited, Grassley tried to read a statement but was drowned out by the commotion and sounds of photographers capturing the leaving Senators. “I can tell people are irritated,” he said.

Ford had told the committee Thursday that Kavanaugh assaulted her while they were teenagers at a party more than three decades ago. Two other women, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick, have come forward with their own allegations. Kavanaugh has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct and angrily defended himself at his portion of Thursday’s hearing. Republicans remained

Democrats have maintained that all allegations should be subject to an FBI investigation, but Republicans have said a committee investigation is sufficient. The American Bar Association sent a letter to committee chairman Chuck Grassley Thursday night arguing that the vote should be halted until the FBI can complete its investigation.

The contentious Friday morning Judiciary Committee meeting began with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, asking for a subpoena of Mark Judge, the man who Ford says was present while Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted her. Judge has submitted two written statements denying Ford’s account of the assault, saying he did not recall the events she described and never saw that behavior from Kavanaugh.

Flake, who was the last Senator to enter the room, looked visibly upset throughout the hearing, his hands clamped and his brows focused on the paneled table in front of him. When he voted on the motion to subpoena udge, his response was far less audible than the other members of his party. But he voted no and the motion was defeated along party lines.

At one point, his colleague, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, acknowledged the difficult choice Flake had made. “Jeff has wrestled with this,” he said. Flake did not change his pained expression.

As the committee continued meeting, House Democrats who were in the hearing room stood and walked out as well. Beyond the walls of the hearing room, protesters gathered in the Capitol and Democrats spoke about their desire to delay the vote.

Meanwhile, Republicans continued inside and it was increasingly clear they were frustrated by the length of the process. “We’ve had enough time on this to choke a horse,” said Sen. Orrin Hatch.

Leading Democrats on the committee lambasted how the process had resulted in its dissipation of power. “This judiciary committee is no longer an independent branch of government,” said Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy. “We’re a very weak arm of the Trump White House.”

Whether or not Kavanaugh is confirmed by the full Senate likely hinges on three Senators: West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, a Democrat, and Maine’s Susan Collins, and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, both of whom are Republicans. All appeared to be undecided as of Friday. Kavanaugh needs 50 votes to be confirmed, which means that the Republican conference, with its razor thin 51-49 majority, can only afford one defection assuming all the Democrats are opposed.