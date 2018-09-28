FOX News Contributor Kevin Jackson Fired for Tweets Calling Kavanaugh Accusers 'Lying Skanks'

FOX News contributor Kevin Jackson was fired Thursday after calling the three women who have publicly accused Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct “lying skanks.”

“Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a contributor,” a FOX spokesperson said in a statement. “His comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not reflect the values of FOX News.”

Jackson was tweeting during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in which Professor Christine Blasey Ford testified that Kavanaugh assaulted her in the 1980s during a high school house party. Ford testified that Kavanaugh held her down and grinded on her as he tried to take off her one piece bathing suit.

“Feminists are their own worst enemies, and the enemy of women,” Jackson tweeted. “Also, they want men to NEVER be believed. I’m not succumbing. To HELL with the notion women must be believed no matter what. Lying skanks is what these three women are, and we ALL know more.”

A week after Ford stepped forward with her account of assault, Deborah Ramirez claimed that Kavanaugh exposed himself in front of her during a college party. On Wednesday, a third accuser named Julie Swetnick came forward with claims that she witnessed him “consistently engage in excessive drinking and inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with women in the early 1980s.”

Kavanaugh swiftly denied all three allegations.