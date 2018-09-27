Her voice wavering, California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford fought back tears to describe an alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh before a nearly silent room in the U.S. Capitol Thursday.

“I was pushed onto the bed and Brett got on top of me,” she said. “He began running his hands over my body and grinding his hips into me. I yelled, hoping someone downstairs might hear me, and tried to get away from him, but his weight was heavy. Brett groped me and tried to take off my clothes.”

“He had a hard time because he was so drunk, and because I was wearing a one-piece bathing suit under my clothes,” she continued. “I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from yelling. This was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life. It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley opened the hearing on sexual assault allegations by apologizing to Brett Kavanaugh and Ford for threats against their families and complaining about the process to date.

As Ford sat quietly at a table, Grassley argued that the allegations should not have surfaced toward the end of the confirmation process, especially after she had sent a confidential letter.

“This is a shameful way to treat our witness who insisted on confidentiality and of course Judge Kavanaugh, who has had to address these allegations in the midst of a media circus,” he said.

The Thursday morning hearing was the first time that the American public would hear directly from Ford, who alleges that as a teenager Kavanaugh held her down, put his hand over her mouth and attempted to remove her clothes at a house party in Maryland.

“With Kavanaugh’s hand over my mouth, I feared he may inadvertently kill me,” Ford wrote in a letter she sent to ranking committee member Sen. Dianne Feinstein after President Donald Trump announced Kavanaugh as his nominee.

Absent from the hearing will Mark Judge, who Ford said was also in the room participating in the alleged assault, or other witnesses.

Grassley said that the committee had made multiple requests for additional evidence or information from attorneys for Deborah Ramirez, who claimed that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a party at Yale University, and Julie Swetnick, who claimed that she was gang-raped at a party attended by Kavanaugh and Judge.

“My staff made eight requests, yes eight requests, for evidence from attorneys for Ms. Ramirez and six for Ms. Swetnick,” he said.

In her opening remarks, Feinstein began by reading off the professional accomplishments of Ford, which include two master’s degrees and a doctorate, prompting Grassley to interrupt and note that he intended to introduce her himself.

Comparing the hearing to the Clarence Thomas hearings in 1991, Feinstein said that this time as well “our colleagues on the other side of the aisle have made it clear that no matter what happens today, the Senate will plow right through and elevate Kavanaugh.”

“This is not a trial for Dr. Ford,” she added. “It’s a job interview for Judge Kavanaugh … Is he the best we can do?”

Throughout the morning, protesters were scattered across the Capitol, including supporters of both Kavanaugh and Ford.

“I felt so enraged,” said Carola Lewis, a Kavanaugh supporter from Rockville, Maryland, who came to a rally on the Capitol in support of Kavanaugh an hour and a half before the hearing was slated to start. “Just from what I have seen of Judge Kavanaugh I can’t reconcile [the allegations] with the person I’ve seen and heard. It’s hard for me to hear.”

The supporters of Ford were frequently outfitted in black shirts and pins that read “I believe Christine Blasey Ford.” Some put tape over their mouth, in order to show, as one supporter put it, “how they are trying to silence us.”

Capitol Police were not letting protesters on to the floor of the actual hearing. When TIME rode the elevator with a group of them and began asking questions, a male and female protester both began talking. The female protester, who identified herself as Tae Phoenix from Seattle, interrupted the male.

“You’re a dude. I’m a survivor. Let me talk,” she said.