President Trump's New Presidential Limo Made Its Debut in Time for the U.N.

The latest version of the presidential limousine made its debut in New York City on Monday.

Commonly known as “The Beast,” the new presidential state car was seen Sunday driving President Donald Trump around New York ahead of the U.N. General Assembly this week.

The new Cadillac limo, built by General Motors, marks the first upgrade to the presidential state car since 2009. General Motors won a contract of $15.8 million in 2014 to build the limos. Fox News reports two limos were spotted on Sunday and that they are the first of a dozen vehicles expected to be built by General Motors.

While details of the presidential limos are typically kept secret, the new version of the vehicles will share several qualities of their predecessor. The new Beast comes with a heavy-duty GMC TopKick truck platform that reportedly weighs around 15,000 pounds, according to the auto magazine Car and Driver, which reports that the limo’s headlights come from the Cadillac Escalade SUV.

The Secret Service posted a photo of two new limos on Monday.

“The Secret Service is ready to roll into #UNGA 2018!” the service wrote on twitter.