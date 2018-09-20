6 More Come Forward in Case Against California Doctor and Girlfriend Charged With Drugging and Raping Women

At least six more potential victims have come forward with allegations against a California doctor and his girlfriend who were charged with drugging and sexually assaulting at least two women.

Grant William Robicheaux, an orthopedic surgeon who previously appeared on the Bravo show Online Dating Rituals of the American Male, and Cerissa Laura Riley were charged with drugging and assaulting two women, the Orange County District Attorney’s office said Tuesday. A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office told TIME on Thursday that at least six additional women have come forward in the case and that more than 30 others have called investigators regarding Robicheaux.

Prosecutors say Robicheaux, 38, and Riley, 31, may have traveled together to festivals like Burning Man and other locations since 2015. They are alleged to have worked together to bring victims to Robicheaux’s apartment, through supplying them with drugs and alcohol, according to Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas, who said the pair “used their good looks and charm to lower the inhibitions of their potential prey.”

Investigators said they believed there would be additional victims in the case.

The couple’s attorneys denied the allegations in a statement to TIME on Wednesday.

“All allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley. They have been aware of these accusations for a number of months, and each of them will formally deny the truth of these allegations at their first opportunity in court,” the statement said. “Dr. Robicheaux and Ms. Riley believe that such allegations do a disservice to, and dangerously undermine, the true victims of sexual assault, and they are eager to have the proper spotlight shed on this case in a public trial. It must be noted that none of the allegations in this matter relate to or concern Dr. Robicheaux’s medical practice or patients in any way. They both thank their families and friends for their continued support.”