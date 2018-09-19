In an ultimate move of brotherly love, Jamie Lannister may have just gotten a tattoo of his brother’s face.

Well, not quite. But it appears that Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, the Game of Thrones actor behind Jamie Lannister wants fans to think he did, if his recent Instagram photo is any indication.

Posting on his Instagram after the 2018 Emmys — specifically, about the show’s “amazing surprise win” — Nikolaj Coster-Waldau showed an image of Tyrion’s face in ink, adding “”And today I got a tattoo.”

The design shows the face of Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, who plays Jamie’s brother on the show. It very well could be a joke.

But if not, Coster-Waldau is the latest in a series of Game of Thrones actors adorning their bodies with Thrones-themed tattoos.

Most recently, Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, posted an Instagram story in July teasing that she got a tattoo of the words “No One.” On The Late Late Show, Williams has told James Corden that the phrase is a quote from the show’s last season.

Prior to Williams there was also Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, sharing her “the pack survives” ink. Turner’s tattoo is considered a look into Sansa’s fate in the final season, and is derived from the quote “When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives,” which Sansa and Arya’s father Ned has said on the show.

*With each tattoo comes new series finale hypotheses as fans hope for a glimpse into the show’s end. If this Tyrion tattoo is indeed real, this one may just be brotherly love.*

Scroll through the photos to see Tyrion’s visage below.