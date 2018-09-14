Ex Trump Campaign Chair Paul Manafort Reaches Plea Deal With Robert Mueller

Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort appears to have reached a plea agreement with Robert Mueller, the special counsel’s office signaled Friday.

The plea would avoid a trial related to Manafort’s alleged lobbying and consulting work on behalf of pro-Russian political parties in Ukraine.

Prosecutors filed new criminal charges against Manafort Friday morning, alleging conspiracy against the United States and conspiracy to obstruct justice. The charges were filed in a criminal information, a document that suggests a deal has been reached. The court then changed Manafort’s scheduled appearance later in the morning to an arraignment and plea hearing.

The superseding criminal information filed by Mueller’s office says Manafort acted as an unregistered foreign agent and engaged in money laundering, tax fraud, lying to the Justice Department and witness tampering.

“Between at least 2006 and 2015, MANAFORT conspired with Richard W. Gates (Gates), Konstantin Kilimnik (Kilimnik), and others to act, and acted, as unregistered agents of a foreign government and political party,” the criminal information reads. “MANAFORT generated more than 60 million dollars in income as a result of his Ukraine work. In order to hide Ukraine payments from United States authorities, from approximately 2006 through at least 2016, MANAFORT, with the assistance of Gates and Kilimnik, laundered the money through scores of United States and foreign corporations, partnerships, and bank accounts.”

It’s not clear whether Manafort will cooperate with Mueller’s investigation as part of the deal. Manafort would be the fifth Trump aide to plead guilty in connection to the special counsel’s probe.

Friday’s deal comes on the heels of a Virginia jury convicting Manafort of eight counts of tax and bank fraud in a separate trial in August. (The jury deadlocked on 10 other charges in that case.)

Now the question is whether Donald Trump might intervene. Trump has expressed sympathy for Manafort and according to Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, the president has considered pardoning his former campaign chairman. When asked about the possibility last month after Manafort was convicted by the first jury, Trump said, “I would say what he did, some of the charges they threw against him, every consultant, every lobbyist in Washington probably does.”