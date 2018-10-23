These Candidates Could Make History in the 2018 Midterms

Women, minorities and LGBTQ individuals are still underrepresented in U.S. government. But the 2018 midterm elections could make some headway toward achieving equality for those groups.

The country could elect its first openly transgender governor, first Native American governor and its first black woman governor this year. Arizona and Tennessee could send women to the U.S. Senate for the first time. And the U.S. House of Representatives could get its first Somali-American and Native American woman.

Some races will make history regardless of the outcome. In the race for retiring Republican Sen. Jeff Flake‘s Arizona senate seat, either Republican Martha McSally or Democrat Kyrsten Sinema will become the first female senator from the state. In the race for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, Republican Eddie Edwards could become the state’s first black congressman or Democrat Chris Pappas could become the state’s first openly gay member of Congress.

TIME looked at races for state governors, U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. Here are the candidates in those races who could make history.

Andrew Gillum

Andrew Gillum attends the HELP USA Heroes Awards Gala at the Garage on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Patrick McMullan—Getty Images

Could become the first black governor of Florida.

Andrew Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, pulled out a surprise victory in Florida’s Democratic primary for governor on Aug. 28. He will face Republican Ron DeSantis, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, in the general election.

Gillum, who was endorsed by former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, ran on a progressive platform, which included supporting Medicare-for-All, a $15 minimum wage and gun reform. If Gillum wins, he’ll be the state’s first black governor.

DeSantis received criticism after the primary when he said Gillum would “monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state.” “Monkey” has long been used as a racist insult toward black people. A spokesperson for DeSantis later said it was “absurd” to call his comment racist.

“Ron DeSantis was obviously talking about Florida not making the wrong decision to embrace the socialist policies that Andrew Gillum espouses,” the spokesperson said. “To characterize it as anything else is absurd.”

Stacey Abrams

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 22: Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams takes the stage to declare victory. Jessica McGowan—Getty Images

Could become the first black female governor in the country.

Stacey Abrams, a former state legislator, won the Democratic nomination for Georgia’s governor on May 22. Her platform includes creating affordable housing, fighting for gun reform and expanding Medicaid in Georgia.

She’ll face Republican Brian Kemp, Georgia’s secretary of state, in November. Georgia hasn’t elected a Democratic governor since 1998. If she wins, she’ll become the first black female governor in the country. She’s already the first black female gubernatorial nominee of a major party in history.

Ben Jealous

Former NAACP president Benjamin Jealous photographed in the NAACP Washington Bureau in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 08, 2013. Marvin Joseph—The Washington Post/Getty Images

Could become the first black governor of Maryland.

Ben Jealous, the former president of the NAACP, won the Maryland Democratic gubernatorial primary on June 26. His platform included support for Medicare for All, reducing the prison population, a $15 minimum wage and legalizing marijuana.

If Jealous, the son of an interracial couple banned from marrying in Maryland, wins the general election, he’ll become the first black governor of the state. He’ll face incumbent Republican Governor Larry Hogan. Although Maryland tends to vote Democratic in presidential elections, Hogan has enjoyed popularity in the state and is currently polling ahead of Jealous.

Paulette Jordan

State Rep. Paulette Jordan (D-ID) speaks during the Women's March "Power to the Polls" voter registration tour launch at Sam Boyd Stadium on January 21, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Morris/Getty Images) Sam Morris—Getty Images

Could become the first Native American governor.

Paulette Jordan, a member of the state legislature and a member of the Coeur d’Alene tribe, won the Democratic nomination for governor of Idaho on May 15. She ran on a progressive platform, which includes increasing the minimum wage, expanding health care and protecting Idaho’s public lands. If she wins, she’ll become the country’s first Native American governor.

She’ll face an uphill battle against Republican Brad Little, the state’s current Lt. Governor, in November. Idaho hasn’t elected a Democratic governor since 1990, and she’s polling behind Little.

Andria Tupola

Republican Andria Tupola is running to be governor of Hawaii. Andria Tupola

Could become the first Native Hawaiian woman to serve as governor of Hawaii.

Andria Tupola, a Republican and the current minority leader of Hawaii’s state house of representatives, won the Republican nomination for governor on Aug. 11. Tupola comes from Native Hawaiian and Samoan descent. Her platform includes cutting taxes and supporting local developers.

She’ll face incumbent governor David Ige in the general election. If she wins, she’ll become the first Native Hawaiian woman to serve as the state’s governor. Democrat John Waihe’e became the first Native Hawaiian governor in 1986.

Deb Haaland

Deb Haaland poses for a portrait in a Nob Hill Neighborhood in Albuquerque, N.M., on June 4, 2018. Haaland, a tribal member of Laguna Pueblo, is aiming to become the first Native American woman in Congress. Juan Labreche—AP//Shutterstock

Could become the first Native American woman to serve in Congress.

Deb Haaland, who used to chair New Mexico’s Democratic Party, won the Democratic nomination for New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District on June 5. Her platform includes fighting for Medicare for All, expanding DACA and subsidizing early childhood care and education.

She’ll face Republican Janice Arnold-Jones, a former member of the state’s House of Representatives, in November. She’s favored to win the seat in the heavily Democratic district. If she wins, she’ll become the first Native American woman in Congress.

Michelle Lujan Grisham

Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M., at a news conference in the Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Bill Clark—CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

Could become the first Latina Democratic governor in the U.S.

Michelle Lujan Grisham, currently a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, won the Democratic nomination for New Mexico’s governor on June 5. Her campaign platform includes supporting “Dreamers,” gun reform and making the state a leader in renewable energy.

She will face Republican Steve Pearce, her colleague in the U.S. House of Representatives, in November. If she wins, she’ll become the first Latina Democratic governor in the U.S. Her potential predecessor — Republican Susana Martinez —became the first Latina governor when she was elected governor of New Mexico in 2010.

Ayanna Pressley

Ayanna Pressley celebrates her victory in the Congressional House Democratic primary in Boston, Mass. on Sept. 4, 2018. Steven Senne—AP

Could become the first black Congresswoman from Massachusetts.

Ayanna Pressley, who made history as the first black woman to serve on the Boston City Council, won the Democratic primary for Massachusetts’ 7th District on Sept. 4. Her platform includes defunding Immigration and Customs Enforcement, supporting Medicare for All and fighting to end gun violence.

She has no Republican challenger for the seat, meaning she will likely become the first black congresswoman from the state come November.

Ilhan Omar

In this Jan. 5, 2017, file photo, state Rep. Ilhan Omar is interviewed in her office two days after the 2017 Legislature convened in St. Paul, Minn. Jim Mone—AP

Could become the first Somali-American in Congress.

Ilhan Omar, a member of Minnesota’s House of Representatives and the first Somali-American Muslim person to ever become a legislator, won the Democratic primary for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District on Aug. 14. Her platform includes increasing the minimum wage, supporting Medicare for All and reforming the criminal justice system.

She’ll face Republican Jennifer Zielinski, who works at a health care non-profit, in November. Omar is likely to win the seat, which has been held by a Democrat since 1963. If she wins, she’ll become the first Somali-American in Congress. She’ll also become the first Muslim woman, along with Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat running unopposed for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District.

Eddie Edwards

Eddie Edwards, Republican candidate for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional district, is interviewed by CQ Roll Call at their D.C. office, July 23, 2018. (Photo by Thomas McKinless/CQ Roll Call). Congressional Quarterly—CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

Could become the first black member of Congress from New Hampshire.

Republican Eddie Edwards, the former enforcement chief for the state liquor commission, won the Republican nomination for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District on Sept. 11. Edwards’ platform included fighting the opioid crisis and repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

In November, Edwards will face off against executive councilor Chris Pappas, a Democrat who could become the first openly gay member of Congress from New Hampshire. The congressional district has alternated between Democratic and Republican leadership in recent years.

Kristi Noem

Rep. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., speaks during a news conference in the Capitol after the House passed the the GOP's tax reform bill on November 16, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Tom Williams—CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

Could become South Dakota’s first female governor.

Republican Rep. Kristi Noem won the Republican nomination for South Dakota’s governor on June 5, defeating the state’s attorney general Marty Jackley. Noem campaigned to improve the state’s economy, growing agriculture, and keeping the state free of income tax. If she wins, she’ll become the state’s first female governor.

Noem will face Democrat Billie Sutton, the state senate’s majority leader, in the general election. South Dakota has consistently elected Republican governors since 1978.

Marsha Blackburn

Chairman Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., conducts a House Energy and Commerce Communications and Technology Subcommittee markup in Rayburn Building on June 13, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Tom Williams—CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

Could become the first female senator from Tennessee.

Marsha Blackburn, currently serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, won the Republican nomination for retiring Republican Sen. Bob Corker’s seat on Aug. 2. Her platform includes ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), supporting President Trump’s border wall and repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

Blackburn will face off against Democrat Phil Bredesen, the state’s former governor. Blackburn has received support from President Trump. Corker has publicly praised Bredesen, but said he was supporting his party’s nominee. If she wins, she’ll be the state’s first female senator.

Martha McSally or Kyrsten Sinema

Rep. Martha McSally speaks during her primary election night gathering on Aug. 28, 2018 in Tempe, Az.; Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, walks down the House steps after the last vote of the week on Sept. 7, 2018. McSally: Justin Sullivan—Getty Images; Sinema: Bill Clark—CQ Roll Call

Could become the first female senator from Arizona.

Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema won their primaries on Aug. 28 to compete for retiring Republican Jeff Flake’s senate seat in November. McSally, a former fighter pilot-turned congresswoman, campaigned on cracking down on immigration and supporting President Trump’s policies. Sinema, a member of the U.S. House who could also become the first openly bisexual senator, is a more moderate Democrat who opposes Medicare for All and abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency.

Arizona last elected a Democratic senator in 1994, but polling has indicated the rase is a toss-up. Either way, Arizona will get its first female senator.

Jared Polis

Rep. Jared Polis, D-Colo., walks down the House steps after the last vote before the August recess on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Bill Clark—CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

Could become the first openly gay man elected governor in the U.S. (and first openly gay governor in Colorado).

Jared Polis, a member of U.S. House of Representatives, won the Democratic nomination for governor on June 26. Polis’ progressive platform included Medicare for All and universal kindergarten and pre-school.

In the general election, Polis will face Republican Walker Stapleton, currently the state’s treasurer. If Polis wins, he’ll become the first openly gay man elected governor in the country and the first openly gay governor of Colorado. Since 1974, four out of five of the state’s governors have been Democrats.

Lauren Baer

Lauren Baer (center) poses with supporters at the Veteran Appreciation Day in Jupiter, Florida Lauren Baer

Could become the first openly LGBT member of Congress representing Florida.

Lauren Baer, an attorney, won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House District 18 on Aug. 28. Baer campaigned on increasing the minimum wage, decriminalizing marijuana and protecting and improving the Affordable Care Act.

She will face Republican incumbent Brian Mast in the general election. The seat has been held by a Republican since 2002 — except between 2010 to 2012, when Democrat Patrick Murphy held the seat. If Baer wins, she’ll become the first openly LGBT member of Congress representing Florida.

“I am not running as a gay candidate,” Baer told The Palm Beach Post earlier this year. “I’m running as a candidate who is gay.”

Chris Pappas

Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives Pappas takes the stage at his primary election rally in Manchester Brian Snyder—Reuters

Could become the first openly gay member of Congress from New Hampshire.

Chris Pappas, who currently serves on the New Hampshire Executive Council, won the Democratic nomination for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District on Sept. 11. Pappas’ platform includes expanding the Affordable Care Act, protecting abortion rights and supporting universal pre-k and tuition-free public universities. If he wins, he’ll become the first openly gay member of Congress from New Hampshire.

Pappas will face Republican Eddie Edwards, who could become the first black congressman from New Hampshire. The seat, currently held by Democrat Carol Shea-Porter, has alternated between Democrats and Republicans since 2003.

Christine Hallquist

Vermont Democratic gubernatorial candidate Christine Hallquist, center, a transgender woman and former utility executive, in Burlington, Vt., Aug. 14, 2018. Charles Krupa—AP

Could become the first openly transgender governor.

Christine Hallquist, a former CEO of an electric company, won the Democratic primary for Vermont’s governor on Aug. 14. Her campaign focuses on providing broadband internet access across the state, raising the minimum wage and criminal justice reform.

Hallquist became the first openly transgender candidate to be nominated for a governorship by a major party, and she’ll become the country’s first openly transgender governor if she wins. She’ll run against Republican incumbent Phil Scott in November, who has held the seat since 2017. Polls have indicated Scott has the edge in the race.

Kyrsten Sinema

Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., walks down the House steps following the final scheduled votes of the week on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Bill Clark—CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

Could become the first openly bisexual senator.

In addition to possibly becoming the first female senator from Arizona, Sinema could also become the first openly bisexual senator in the country. She became the first openly bisexual member of Congress when she joined the U.S. House of Representatives in 2013. But according to the Washington Post, she doesn’t appreciate the focus on how sexuality has informed her positions.

“I don’t have a story to tell,” she told the Post in 2013. “I don’t think this is relevant or significant. I’m confused when these questions come up.”

Lupe Valdez

Then-Dallas Sheriff Lupe Valdez delivers remarks on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia. Alex Wong—Getty Images

Could become the first openly gay governor of Texas.

Lupe Valdez, the former sheriff of Dallas County, won the Democratic primary for Texas’ governor on May 22. Her campaign focused on fighting to protect reproductive rights and voting rights, redrawing voting maps to change gerrymandering, enshrining protections for LGBT communities and fighting for immigrant rights.

She’ll run against incumbent Republican governor Greg Abbott in November for an office that has been held by Republicans since 1995. If she wins, she’ll become the state’s first openly gay governor, as well as its first Latina governor. Valdez is polling well behind Abbott.

Gina Ortiz-Jones

Gina Ortiz Jones, candidate for Texas' 23rd Congressional district, is interviewed by CQ Roll Call at their D.C. office, October 20, 2017. (Photo by Thomas McKinless/CQ Roll Call). Congressional Quarterly—CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

Could become the first open lesbian to represent Texas in Congress and first Filipina-American in the U.S. House.

Gina Ortiz Jones, who served in the U.S. Air Force during the Iraq War, won the Democratic nomination for Texas’ 23rd Congressional District on May 22. Her platform includes supporting Medicare for All and DACA.

She’ll run against incumbent Republican Will Hurd in November for a seat which has switched between Democrats and Republicans in recent years. If Ortiz Jones wins, she’ll become the first open lesbian to represent Texas — and the first Filipina American in the U.S. House.

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib

Ilhan Omar, a candidate for State Representative for District 60B in Minnesota, gives an acceptance speech on election night, November 8, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Omar, a refugee from Somalia, is the first Somali-American Muslim woman to hold public office; Rashida Tlaib shares a moment with her supporters on the campaign trail. Omar: Stephen Maturen—AFP/Getty Images; Tlaib: Erik Paul Howard

Could become the first Muslim women in Congress.

Rashida Tlaib, a former state legislator, won the Democratic nomination for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District on Aug. 7. Her platform includes supporting Medicare for All, a $15 minimum wage and immigration reform.

She’s running unopposed in November. She will become the first Muslim woman in Congress, a distinction she’ll likely share with Omar.