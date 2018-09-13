Jimmy Kimmel Pranking People on the Street With a Pretend Bug Is Comedy Gold
By Megan McCluskey
12:38 PM EDT

Just one day after sending his team out to prove that people will do pretty much anything for a chance to be on TV, Jimmy Kimmel already had a new prank up his sleeve.

During Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host aired a segment in which random passerby on Hollywood Boulevard were told that there was a bug on them while being filmed for what they thought was an interview about bird scooters.

“Here’s something that has nothing to do with anything,” Kimmel introduced the clip. “What do you do when someone tells you you have a bug on you? A lot of people flip out, right? Which is fun. And we love fun so we went out on the street this afternoon and we told people we were talking to under false pretenses, we just said, ‘You have a bug on you.’ And this is how that went.”

