Leave it to Rihanna to stage one of the most memorable moments of New York Fashion Week with the fashion show for her Savage x Fenty lingerie line. The bad gal showed off the latest offerings for the new season on Wednesday at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, which she transformed into a sultry greenhouse.

The presentation — which closed out NYFW as the final presentation of the week, usurping Marc Jacobs’ longtime claim to the time slot — featured interpretive dancers and foliage galore. These diversions weren’t the only thing that captured the attention of attendees, however. Guests such as legendary photographer Ellen von Unwerth, rapper Joey Bada$$, and photographer/artist Petra Collins were all on deck for the presentation, as was Rihanna herself and Fenty favorite muse, Slick Woods, who modeled in the presentation at nearly nine months pregnant. Woods was one of two pregnant models who took to the runway, with a lineup that featured models of all shapes, sizes, and ethnic backgrounds. Models included Paloma Elsesser, Molly Constable, Joan Smalls, and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.

See more pictures and videos from the presentation below.