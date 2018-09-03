Tropical Storm Gordon hit Southern Florida on Monday morning, bringing 45 mile-per-hour winds and prompting weather warnings in many parts of the Southeastern United States.

Gordon had reached the southern tip of Florida and the Florida Keys as of 8 a.m. local time Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In response to the storm, the National Weather Service issued Tropical Storm Warnings for Southern Florida from Golden Beach to Bonita Beach, the Florida Keys from Craig Key to Ocean Reef and parts of the Florida-Alabama border. A Storm Surge Watch is also in effect for the Mississippi-Alabama border westward to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to continue traveling west-northwest for the next several days, potentially hitting parts of Southern Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana by late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Gordon may travel into Arkansas by early Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Areas outside the storm’s direct path may also experience extreme weather, the NWS warns. Tropical storm-force winds could extend up to 45 miles beyond the storm center, it says.

Coastal regions are likely to experience some flooding, with areas near the Mississippi River potentially dealing with water up to four feet deep, according to the NWS. Some affected areas could see up to eight inches of rain, though most will experience between two and six inches of rainfall. Flash-flooding is also possible, the NWS warns.

Tropical Storm Gordon comes just a few weeks after Tropical Storm Lane brought heavy rains and flash-flood warnings to Hawaii, after at one point being categorized as a Category 5 hurricane.